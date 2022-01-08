Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) is Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s 7th Largest Position

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 452,138 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 8,807 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up 1.8% of Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $153,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,113,861 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $44,198,761,000 after buying an additional 2,129,463 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,196,339 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $32,057,589,000 after buying an additional 319,155 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,810,686 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,454,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,274 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,965,024 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,898,907,000 after acquiring an additional 578,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,537,054 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,054,681,000 after acquiring an additional 742,330 shares in the last quarter. 65.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FB opened at $331.79 on Friday. Meta Platforms Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.61 and a twelve month high of $384.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $922.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $333.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $345.76.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $355.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price objective (down previously from $425.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $398.21.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.84, for a total value of $40,355.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total value of $474,335.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 799,415 shares of company stock valued at $264,680,095 in the last three months. 14.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

