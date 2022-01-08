Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Position Lifted by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 563,478 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,840 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up about 1.3% of Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $191,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on FB. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. DZ Bank lowered Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price objective (down previously from $425.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $398.21.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.96, for a total value of $26,356,208.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total value of $474,335.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 799,415 shares of company stock worth $264,680,095. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $332.46 on Friday. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 12 month low of $244.61 and a 12 month high of $384.33. The company has a market cap of $924.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $333.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $345.76.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.03. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

