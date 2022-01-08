Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Bought by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 563,478 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,840 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises approximately 1.3% of Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $191,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FB. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the third quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 80,321 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,954,000 after purchasing an additional 31,781 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 73.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,930 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter worth $2,891,000. Finally, Vista Capital Partners Inc. boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 910 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. 65.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $445.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Bank of America upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price objective (down previously from $425.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $398.21.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.33, for a total transaction of $84,832.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.91, for a total transaction of $16,595,757.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 799,415 shares of company stock valued at $264,680,095 over the last 90 days. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FB opened at $332.46 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $333.55 and a 200-day moving average of $345.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $924.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.29. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.61 and a 1-year high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

