Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Purchased by We Are One Seven LLC

We Are One Seven LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,635 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises approximately 0.8% of We Are One Seven LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $6,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FB. Amundi acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,797,555,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 664.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,442,933 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,544,853,000 after acquiring an additional 3,861,530 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 112.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 314,133 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $106,614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,776,356 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 53.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,590,677 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,576,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,113,861 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $44,198,761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129,463 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

FB traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $332.26. 269,734 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,761,855. The business’s fifty day moving average is $333.55 and its 200 day moving average is $345.76. Meta Platforms Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.61 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $924.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.29.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $445.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price objective (down from $425.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $398.21.

In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 8,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total transaction of $2,814,342.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.89, for a total transaction of $526,675.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 799,415 shares of company stock worth $264,680,095 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

