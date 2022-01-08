Metacrine (NASDAQ:MTCR) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Metacrine (NASDAQ:MTCR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $0.75 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 27.10% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Metacrine Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering and developing therapies for patients with liver and gastrointestinal diseases. The company’s program includes MET409 and MET642 which are in clinical trial. Metacrine Inc. is based in San Diego, United States. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MTCR. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Metacrine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $14.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. downgraded shares of Metacrine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. HC Wainwright cut shares of Metacrine from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Metacrine from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $2.50 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.85.

Shares of MTCR opened at $0.59 on Thursday. Metacrine has a twelve month low of $0.57 and a twelve month high of $11.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 6.33 and a current ratio of 6.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.46.

Metacrine (NASDAQ:MTCR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.06). Equities analysts expect that Metacrine will post -2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Global Strategic Fund Venbio sold 540,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.49, for a total transaction of $805,593.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Paul Edward Walker sold 459,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.97, for a total transaction of $445,909.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,112,972 shares of company stock valued at $1,424,153. Corporate insiders own 22.03% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Metacrine by 176.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 136,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 87,000 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Metacrine by 90.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 123,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 58,836 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Metacrine by 155.1% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 32,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 19,719 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Metacrine by 254.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 283,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 203,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prosight Management LP increased its holdings in Metacrine by 31.8% in the third quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 1,145,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,927,000 after buying an additional 275,952 shares in the last quarter. 47.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Metacrine, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with liver and gastrointestinal diseases. It is developing MET409 that has completed Phase 1b proof-of-concept clinical trial for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and is in Phase 2a clinical trial in combination with empagliflozin for the treatment of patients with type 2 diabetes mellitus and NASH.

