Methanex Co. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.37 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (TSE:MX)

Methanex Co. (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Methanex in a report issued on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Neivert forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.37 for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Methanex’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.31 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.56 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MX. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$44.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$60.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James cut shares of Methanex to a “hold” rating and set a C$52.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Methanex to C$75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Methanex to a “buy” rating and set a C$50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Methanex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$52.50.

TSE MX opened at C$55.09 on Thursday. Methanex has a twelve month low of C$37.85 and a twelve month high of C$65.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.83, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market cap of C$4.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$53.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$49.59.

Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C$1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.66 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.30 billion.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. Methanex’s payout ratio is presently 5.72%.

In other Methanex news, Director Alejandro Larrive sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$50.91, for a total transaction of C$152,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$652,946.40.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

