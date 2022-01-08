Method Finance Tops One Day Trading Volume of $816.00 (MTHD)

Method Finance (CURRENCY:MTHD) traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. One Method Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.0061 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Method Finance has traded down 20.9% against the U.S. dollar. Method Finance has a total market capitalization of $253,394.66 and $816.00 worth of Method Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00004799 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002394 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.66 or 0.00061443 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001090 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002395 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00005593 BTC.

About Method Finance

MTHD is a coin. Method Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,560,052 coins. Method Finance’s official Twitter account is @Method_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “LPs provide liquidity to an pool like Uniswap or a protocol like Compound and receive LP tokens in return. The LP will then stake these tokens to their Method NFT SmartVault™. Protocols that integrate the UniversalVault standard can then deposit their liquidity mining rewards to the LPs NFT SmartVault™. This is a new way of providing liquidity mining rewards to LPs without forcing them to deposit into the protocol’s own staking contract. “

Method Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Method Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Method Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Method Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

