MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Acquired by Avestar Capital LLC

Avestar Capital LLC grew its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 38.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MET. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 8.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,059,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,252,908,000 after purchasing an additional 5,797,903 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the second quarter valued at approximately $150,459,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 3,588.7% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,151,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093,369 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 161.5% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,456,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517,031 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in MetLife by 102.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,686,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,845 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Michel Khalaf sold 42,748 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total transaction of $2,596,513.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MET shares. Barclays upped their price objective on MetLife from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on MetLife from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on MetLife in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised MetLife from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $67.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.77.

Shares of NYSE:MET opened at $67.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.69 and a 52-week high of $67.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.48. The company has a market capitalization of $56.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.26.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.73. MetLife had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $17.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.63%.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

