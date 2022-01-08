MetLife (NYSE:MET) PT Raised to $76.00

MetLife (NYSE:MET) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $76.00 in a research note released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Evercore ISI raised MetLife from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price objective on MetLife from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on MetLife in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $70.77.

Get MetLife alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MET opened at $67.26 on Friday. MetLife has a 52-week low of $47.69 and a 52-week high of $67.88. The stock has a market cap of $56.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.48.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $17.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.38 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 7.77%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MetLife will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.63%.

In other news, CEO Michel Khalaf sold 42,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total transaction of $2,596,513.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MET. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in MetLife by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 1.6% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 10,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 1.3% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 9.2% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 1.4% during the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 13,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

Featured Story: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.