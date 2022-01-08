M&G Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 16,255 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 19.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,260 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,255 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 0.6% of M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $270,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOGL traded up $5.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2,760.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,862,140. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2,912.48 and its 200-day moving average is $2,782.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,711.71 and a 52 week high of $3,019.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The business had revenue of $53.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $16.40 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $3,400.00 price target (up previously from $3,100.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Alphabet from $3,160.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 target price for the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,825.00 to $2,965.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,237.31.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading: How does inflation affect different investments?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.