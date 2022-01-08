M&G Investment Management Ltd. Boosts Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 6,033 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.06% of Lam Research worth $49,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lam Research by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,298,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,491,022,000 after purchasing an additional 77,353 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Lam Research by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,744,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $992,770,000 after purchasing an additional 677,746 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Lam Research by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,623,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,056,174,000 after purchasing an additional 76,562 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Lam Research by 99.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,554,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $889,524,000 after purchasing an additional 775,700 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Lam Research by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,514,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $985,273,000 after purchasing an additional 317,451 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LRCX opened at $669.29 on Friday. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $481.05 and a 1-year high of $731.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $663.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $621.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.16.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.21 by $0.15. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 75.96%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.67 earnings per share. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 34.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 20.26%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $680.00 to $777.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $694.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Lam Research from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $750.00 to $690.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Lam Research from $725.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lam Research has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $707.88.

In other Lam Research news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 5,295 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.21, for a total value of $2,939,836.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 11,329 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $7,647,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,555 shares of company stock worth $22,125,803 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

