M&G Investment Management Ltd. Buys 177,918 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 29.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 776,749 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 177,918 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.07% of Starbucks worth $85,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 1.4% in the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 6,477 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its stake in Starbucks by 0.8% in the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 10,840 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 2.6% in the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 0.4% in the third quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 20,692 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JSF Financial LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 4.5% in the second quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total value of $5,250,312.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gina Woods sold 4,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total transaction of $457,042.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 307,118 shares of company stock valued at $35,431,134. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SBUX stock traded down $1.54 on Friday, reaching $109.60. The company had a trading volume of 100,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,151,333. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $95.92 and a 1 year high of $126.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $112.85 and its 200 day moving average is $114.69. The company has a market cap of $128.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.63, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.83.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 55.34% and a net margin of 14.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 55.21%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer cut Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Atlantic Securities cut Starbucks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. MKM Partners raised Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Starbucks from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Starbucks from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.64.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America; International; and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

