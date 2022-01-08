M&G Investment Management Ltd. Buys 60,102 Shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) by 14.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 464,723 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,102 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.61% of NextEra Energy Partners worth $34,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEP. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,619 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,732 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 2.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,908 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 5.6% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 167,200 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $12,767,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 36.3% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,791 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

NEP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $69.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. KeyCorp started coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James downgraded NextEra Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.63.

Shares of NEP opened at $79.10 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 12 month low of $63.50 and a 12 month high of $88.80. The company has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.78.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The solar energy provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $252.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.56 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 29.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 4th were paid a $0.685 dividend. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 3rd. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.56%.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

