M&G Investment Management Ltd. Decreases Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. reduced its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,945 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 47,482 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $40,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Commerce Bank increased its stake in Home Depot by 0.6% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 275,506 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $90,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.0% in the third quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 44,310 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $14,545,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 27.7% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 24,053 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,895,000 after acquiring an additional 5,216 shares in the last quarter. Tdam USA Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.0% in the third quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 52,908 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $17,368,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.8% in the third quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 4,820 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Home Depot alerts:

HD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Home Depot from $369.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Home Depot from $420.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Home Depot from $390.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $415.63.

In other Home Depot news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total value of $5,713,319.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total transaction of $7,460,396.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:HD opened at $393.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $246.59 and a fifty-two week high of $420.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $396.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $354.05. The stock has a market cap of $411.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The business had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.18 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.12%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Featured Story: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.