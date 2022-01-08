M&G Investment Management Ltd. Has $29.46 Million Stock Position in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 138,323 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,986 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in UniFirst were worth $29,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UNF. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 692.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 111 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in UniFirst during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in UniFirst by 17.4% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in UniFirst by 14.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 600 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in UniFirst during the third quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

In other UniFirst news, VP David Martin Katz sold 379 shares of UniFirst stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $80,348.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Cynthia Croatti sold 588 shares of UniFirst stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.37, for a total transaction of $118,993.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,052 shares of company stock worth $216,543 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNF stock opened at $195.51 on Friday. UniFirst Co. has a 1 year low of $189.84 and a 1 year high of $258.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 0.98.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 4th. The textile maker reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.05. UniFirst had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 8.29%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that UniFirst Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. This is an increase from UniFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. UniFirst’s payout ratio is currently 15.11%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on UNF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Robert W. Baird raised shares of UniFirst from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday.

UniFirst Company Profile

UniFirst Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, personalization, rental, cleaning, delivery, and sale of a range of uniforms and protective clothing. It operates through following segments: U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, First Aid, and Corporate.

