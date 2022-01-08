M&G Investment Management Ltd. Has $36.90 Million Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 121,373 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 13,353 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $36,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Islet Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the second quarter worth $13,418,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Danaher by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 415,854 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $111,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its holdings in Danaher by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 130,648 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Danaher by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 472,955 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $124,906,000 after acquiring an additional 113,353 shares during the period. Finally, SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,568,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on DHR. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Danaher from $332.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.36.

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $295.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $211.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $211.22 and a 1-year high of $333.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $313.62 and its 200 day moving average is $306.63.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.24. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 20.97%. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 9.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.65%.

In other news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 2,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.50, for a total transaction of $842,719.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elias A. Zerhouni sold 3,409 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.42, for a total transaction of $1,119,583.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 750,719 shares of company stock valued at $233,160,046 in the last quarter. 11.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

Further Reading: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.