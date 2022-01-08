M&G Investment Management Ltd. Lowers Stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 864,199 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 159,418 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $57,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TD. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 390.6% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 471 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 123.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TD. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$104.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$91.00 to C$104.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Veritas Investment Research cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$93.00 to C$106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.62.

Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $79.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $144.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.04. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of $56.37 and a 12-month high of $79.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.12.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 29.72% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The company’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.6958 per share. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is presently 40.55%.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

