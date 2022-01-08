M&G Investment Management Ltd. Sells 12,612 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 521,345 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 12,612 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $45,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ORCL. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the third quarter worth $225,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Oracle by 19.0% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,336 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Oracle by 10.3% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 354,341 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $27,582,000 after acquiring an additional 33,084 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Oracle by 12.3% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 12,764 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 5,455.1% during the second quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 208,094 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $16,198,000 after acquiring an additional 204,348 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.13% of the company’s stock.

ORCL stock opened at $87.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.87 and a 200-day moving average of $90.22. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.74 and a fifty-two week high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.21 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 1,087.71% and a net margin of 24.79%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.10%.

Oracle announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the enterprise software provider to reacquire up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Oracle from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price objective on Oracle in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. DZ Bank upgraded Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $110.00 price objective on Oracle in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Oracle from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.38.

In related news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 20,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total transaction of $1,837,030.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead bought 2,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $96.02 per share, for a total transaction of $218,637.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 43.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

