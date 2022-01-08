M&G Investment Management Ltd. Sells 207,101 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. reduced its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 25.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 617,313 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 207,101 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of General Electric worth $63,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 6.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 812,250,073 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,932,886,000 after purchasing an additional 51,786,710 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 656,629,072 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,838,227,000 after purchasing an additional 4,633,131 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 3.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 135,338,758 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,815,863,000 after purchasing an additional 4,669,566 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 4.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 57,691,528 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $776,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343,743 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 0.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,391,525 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $610,970,000 after purchasing an additional 210,526 shares during the period.

General Electric stock opened at $101.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $111.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -195.00, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $99.09 and its 200 day moving average is $102.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. General Electric has a 52-week low of $85.12 and a 52-week high of $116.17.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. General Electric had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $18.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently -61.54%.

GE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $108.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $99.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, December 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of General Electric from $128.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.40.

In other news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds bought 1,000 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $107.06 per share, with a total value of $107,060.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders bought 2,051 shares of company stock worth $210,673. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

