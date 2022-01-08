Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Micro Focus International plc is an infrastructure software company which develops, sells and supports software products and solutions. The Company’s products include Access Manager, Access Review, AccuRev, AccuSync, Acu4GL, AcuBench, ACUCOBOL-GT, AcuConnect, AcuServer, AcuSQL, AcuXDBC, Aegis, AppManager, Artix, Atlas, Business Continuity Clustering, Caliber, Client for Windows, Cloud Manager and CloudAccess. It principally serves federal, airlines and healthcare industries. The company operates primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, Japan and internationally. Micro Focus International plc is headquartered in Newbury, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, Investec raised Micro Focus International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.75.

Micro Focus International stock opened at $5.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.47. Micro Focus International has a 12-month low of $4.32 and a 12-month high of $8.19.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. 22NW LP increased its stake in shares of Micro Focus International by 60.7% in the 2nd quarter. 22NW LP now owns 1,396,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,519,000 after acquiring an additional 527,589 shares during the last quarter. VIEX Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Micro Focus International by 1,440.6% in the 3rd quarter. VIEX Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,062,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,780,000 after acquiring an additional 993,546 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Micro Focus International by 18,752.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 766,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,709,000 after acquiring an additional 762,270 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Micro Focus International by 91.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 503,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after acquiring an additional 240,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in Micro Focus International by 106.1% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 497,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,744,000 after acquiring an additional 255,972 shares in the last quarter. 13.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Micro Focus International Company Profile

Micro Focus International Plc engages in the management of mature infrastructure software assets to organizations leverage value from their investments in IT infrastructure and business applications. It operates through the following segments: Micro Focus Product Portfolio and SUSE Product Portfolio.

