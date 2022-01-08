Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Purchased by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 613,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,346 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Microchip Technology worth $94,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $160,000. Saturna Capital CORP lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 2,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $595,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 196,101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 1,198.5% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 24,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after acquiring an additional 22,459 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total value of $156,976.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steve Sanghi sold 45,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.47, for a total value of $3,829,869.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 235,490 shares of company stock valued at $20,028,438. Corporate insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MCHP. Mizuho increased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $81.50 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Microchip Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.66.

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP opened at $81.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.56, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.59. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52 week low of $64.53 and a 52 week high of $90.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 35.06% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.232 dividend. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 81.22%.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment involves in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.