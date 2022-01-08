Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Diversified LLC

Diversified LLC reduced its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,444 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 1.1% of Diversified LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Diversified LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Yale University purchased a new position in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth $110,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth $168,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 914.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 639 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management grew its position in Microsoft by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 666 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT opened at $314.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.13, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $333.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $305.92. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $212.03 and a 12-month high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $45.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 27.74%.

Microsoft declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 14th that permits the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software giant to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MSFT. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $345.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $350.34.

In other news, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total value of $552,585.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total transaction of $18,073,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 530,699 shares of company stock valued at $181,312,457. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

