Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stake Boosted by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA grew its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,439 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,108 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 3.1% of Intrust Bank NA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $23,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter worth $1,254,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,696 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,169,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 6.1% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 346,695 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $93,914,000 after buying an additional 19,983 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,274,812 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,221,546,000 after buying an additional 280,160 shares during the period. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.3% during the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 50,825 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,768,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. 69.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $314.04 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $212.03 and a 12-month high of $349.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $333.47 and a 200 day moving average of $305.92.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The company had revenue of $45.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.74%.

Microsoft declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 14th that permits the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software giant to purchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $331.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $350.34.

In other Microsoft news, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total value of $552,585.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total transaction of $18,073,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 530,699 shares of company stock valued at $181,312,457. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

