MICT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MICT) Short Interest Update

MICT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MICT) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,750,000 shares, a decline of 29.9% from the November 30th total of 6,780,000 shares. Approximately 4.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:MICT opened at $0.83 on Friday. MICT has a fifty-two week low of $0.76 and a fifty-two week high of $3.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.56.

MICT (NASDAQ:MICT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. MICT had a negative return on equity of 24.21% and a negative net margin of 87.65%. The business had revenue of $18.52 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MICT. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in MICT by 2,290.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 22,909 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in MICT by 3,664.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 24,993 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in MICT in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in MICT by 228.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 159,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 110,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in MICT in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $766,000. 8.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MICT

MICT, Inc operates through its subsidiaries, which is focused on the growth and development of the financial technology offerings. The firm uses its proprietary trading technology platforms to serves a range of growth sectors in the fintech space, which areas of focus include online brokerage for equities trading, online investment and wealth management services, sales of insurance products, and trading in certain commodities.

