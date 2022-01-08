MICT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MICT) Short Interest Update

MICT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MICT) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,750,000 shares, a decline of 29.9% from the November 30th total of 6,780,000 shares. Approximately 4.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:MICT opened at $0.83 on Friday. MICT has a fifty-two week low of $0.76 and a fifty-two week high of $3.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.56.
MICT (NASDAQ:MICT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. MICT had a negative return on equity of 24.21% and a negative net margin of 87.65%. The business had revenue of $18.52 million during the quarter.
About MICT
MICT, Inc operates through its subsidiaries, which is focused on the growth and development of the financial technology offerings. The firm uses its proprietary trading technology platforms to serves a range of growth sectors in the fintech space, which areas of focus include online brokerage for equities trading, online investment and wealth management services, sales of insurance products, and trading in certain commodities.
See Also: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?
Receive News & Ratings for MICT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MICT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.