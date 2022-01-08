Milestone Advisory Partners Has $844,000 Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Milestone Advisory Partners lessened its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 413 shares during the quarter. Milestone Advisory Partners’ holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 13,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 6,347.8% in the 3rd quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 715,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,600,000 after acquiring an additional 704,483 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $491,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $289,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 13,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 3,076 shares during the period.

VGSH opened at $60.66 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $60.62 and a 1-year high of $61.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.30.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.204 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%.

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

