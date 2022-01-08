Milestone Advisory Partners Has $981,000 Stock Position in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SMB)

Milestone Advisory Partners grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SMB) by 17.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,095 shares during the quarter. Milestone Advisory Partners owned 0.29% of VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,079,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,507,000 after buying an additional 76,552 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 503,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,104,000 after buying an additional 12,975 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 476,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,609,000 after buying an additional 21,017 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 457,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,265,000 after buying an additional 65,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 297,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,357,000 after buying an additional 19,464 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SMB opened at $17.85 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF has a 12 month low of $17.79 and a 12 month high of $18.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.92 and a 200-day moving average of $17.99.

Market Vectors Short Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Short Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 1 to 6 years.

