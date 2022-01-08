Milestone Advisory Partners Raises Position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Milestone Advisory Partners raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,464 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of Milestone Advisory Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Milestone Advisory Partners owned 0.08% of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF worth $4,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,518,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,160,000 after buying an additional 213,129 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,294,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,926,000 after buying an additional 887,534 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,019,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,256,000 after buying an additional 217,702 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,632,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,386,000 after buying an additional 161,038 shares during the period. Finally, WestEnd Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 1,619,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,281,000 after buying an additional 641,665 shares during the period.

Shares of VPL opened at $77.71 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a twelve month low of $76.25 and a twelve month high of $85.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.28.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

