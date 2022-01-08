MileVerse (MVC) Price Reaches $0.0229 on Major Exchanges

MileVerse (CURRENCY:MVC) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. MileVerse has a total market cap of $39.18 million and approximately $4.42 million worth of MileVerse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MileVerse has traded down 15.3% against the US dollar. One MileVerse coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0229 or 0.00000055 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002396 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.97 or 0.00057410 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.80 or 0.00076186 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,068.06 or 0.07349487 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,397.04 or 0.99166008 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.47 or 0.00070594 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00006810 BTC.

MileVerse Profile

MileVerse’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,709,721,629 coins. The official website for MileVerse is mileverse.com . MileVerse’s official Twitter account is @MileVerse_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . MileVerse’s official message board is medium.com/mileverse

