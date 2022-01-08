Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $82.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Minerals Technologies Inc. is a resource- and technology-based company that develops, produces and markets worldwide a broad range of specialty mineral, mineral-based and synthetic mineral products and related systems and services. The Company has five reportable segments: Specialty Minerals, Refractories, Performance Materials, Construction Technologies and Energy Services. “

Get Minerals Technologies alerts:

Shares of MTX stock opened at $73.97 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Minerals Technologies has a 1 year low of $61.59 and a 1 year high of $88.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 1.43.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.06. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The firm had revenue of $473.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Minerals Technologies will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 4.42%.

In related news, SVP Thomas J. Meek sold 16,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total value of $1,194,634.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Dj Monagle III sold 9,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.48, for a total transaction of $676,963.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,754 shares of company stock valued at $2,510,492. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 437,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $238,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $349,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 108.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 10,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Minerals Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,018,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

About Minerals Technologies

Minerals Technologies, Inc is a resource and technology-based company. It develops, produces, and markets a range of mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products. It operates through the following four segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals, Refractories and Energy Services. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, chromite and leonardite.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Minerals Technologies (MTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Minerals Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerals Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.