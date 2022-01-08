Mirador Capital Partners LP Acquires 80 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the second quarter worth $361,505,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 69.1% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 999,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $334,939,000 after buying an additional 408,582 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 9,054.5% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 370,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after acquiring an additional 366,255 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 718.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 310,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,388,000 after acquiring an additional 272,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 9.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,904,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,024,335,000 after acquiring an additional 242,151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

In other Deere & Company news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total transaction of $3,500,408.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Deere & Company from $442.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Deere & Company from $354.00 to $415.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $404.89.

Shares of DE opened at $376.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $353.39 and a 200-day moving average of $354.42. The company has a market cap of $115.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.05. Deere & Company has a one year low of $278.95 and a one year high of $400.34.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $10.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.48 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.66% and a net margin of 13.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.39 EPS. Analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 22.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.12%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Featured Story: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.