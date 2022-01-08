Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (mIAU) Trading Up 97.6% Over Last 7 Days

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (CURRENCY:mIAU) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 8th. During the last week, Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has traded up 97.6% against the US dollar. One Mirrored iShares Gold Trust coin can currently be purchased for approximately $34.92 or 0.00085213 BTC on major exchanges. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has a total market cap of $39.25 million and approximately $150,585.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Gold Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002441 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.43 or 0.00057167 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.19 or 0.00076100 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,008.32 or 0.07339919 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,983.63 or 0.99994933 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.88 or 0.00070464 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00006870 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Coin Profile

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s total supply is 1,123,878 coins. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official website is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored iShares Gold Trust

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Gold Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored iShares Gold Trust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored iShares Gold Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

