Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $70.71 Million

Brokerages predict that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) will announce $70.71 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Mirum Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.23 million and the highest estimate coming in at $145.90 million. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $86.71 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $19.23 million to $161.90 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $43.69 million, with estimates ranging from $24.50 million to $66.39 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Mirum Pharmaceuticals.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.63) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.86) EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on MIRM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mirum Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.33.

In related news, CEO Christopher Peetz acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.40 per share, with a total value of $100,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 8,450 shares of company stock valued at $121,305. Company insiders own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 223.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 3,622 shares during the period. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $179,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $190,000. 78.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIRM traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.56. 70,747 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,560. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $12.82 and a 52 week high of $22.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.00. The company has a market cap of $476.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.80.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. Its product candidates include Maralixibat and Volixibat. The company was founded by Niall O’Donnel, Michael Grey and Christopher Peetz on May 7, 2018 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

