Mitsubishi HC Capital (OTCMKTS:MIUFY) Trading 5.7% Higher

Mitsubishi HC Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:MIUFY)’s share price traded up 5.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.15 and last traded at $10.15. 106 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.60.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.40 and a 200 day moving average of $11.03.

Mitsubishi HC Capital Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MIUFY)

Mitsubishi HC Capital, Inc provides finance and leasing services. The company was founded on April 12, 1971 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

