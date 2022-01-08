Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires Shares of 1,760 INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of INDUS Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of INDUS Realty Trust by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of INDUS Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of INDUS Realty Trust by 123.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in INDUS Realty Trust by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

INDT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of INDUS Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of INDUS Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Aegis initiated coverage on shares of INDUS Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of INDUS Realty Trust from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of INDUS Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.14.

INDT opened at $80.26 on Friday. INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.30 and a 12 month high of $82.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.73. The stock has a market cap of $816.57 million, a P/E ratio of -29.84 and a beta of 0.87.

INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.42). INDUS Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 40.95% and a negative return on equity of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $10.75 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. This is a positive change from INDUS Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. INDUS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -23.79%.

INDUS Realty Trust Profile

Indus Realty Trust, Inc engages in developing, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

