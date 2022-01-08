Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) Short Interest Down 30.8% in December

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 30.8% from the November 30th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS:MITSY traded down $4.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $481.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,105. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $461.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $458.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Mitsui & Co., Ltd. has a one year low of $357.73 and a one year high of $502.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.73.

Get Mitsui & Co. Ltd. alerts:

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $23.70 EPS for the quarter. Mitsui & Co., Ltd. had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The firm had revenue of $25.06 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mitsui & Co., Ltd. will post 81.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mitsui & Co., Ltd. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $530.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

About Mitsui & Co., Ltd.

Mitsui & Co, Ltd. engages in the general trading business. It operates through the following segments: Iron & Steel Products, Mineral & Metal Resources, Machinery & Infrastructure, Chemicals, Energy, Lifestyle, Innovation & Corporate Development, and Others. The Iron & Steel Products segment manages the sourcing and supply of iron and steel products; investment in steel service centers; electric furnace steel mills, rolling mills, component manufacturers; and the iron & steel distribution industry.

See Also: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Receive News & Ratings for Mitsui & Co. Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsui & Co. Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.