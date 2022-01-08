Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) PT Lowered to $73.00 at UBS Group

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) had its price objective reduced by UBS Group from $85.00 to $73.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Moelis & Company from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $68.29.

Shares of NYSE MC opened at $62.41 on Tuesday. Moelis & Company has a twelve month low of $48.76 and a twelve month high of $77.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.20.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.41. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 25.54% and a return on equity of 95.60%. The business had revenue of $490.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Moelis & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 136.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Moelis & Company will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $3.10 per share. This is a boost from Moelis & Company’s previous None dividend of $2.20. This represents a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.68%.

In related news, Director Kenneth Shropshire sold 2,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total transaction of $153,602.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MC. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Moelis & Company during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Moelis & Company by 101.0% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 422 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in Moelis & Company in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Moelis & Company by 40.7% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 591 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Moelis & Company in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.33% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

