Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,470,000 shares, an increase of 19.5% from the November 30th total of 1,230,000 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 416,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Moelis & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Moelis & Company from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. UBS Group cut their price target on Moelis & Company from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Moelis & Company from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.29.

Shares of MC opened at $62.41 on Friday. Moelis & Company has a 1 year low of $48.76 and a 1 year high of $77.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.20.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $490.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.49 million. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 95.60% and a net margin of 25.54%. Moelis & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Moelis & Company will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $3.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This is a positive change from Moelis & Company’s previous None dividend of $2.20. This represents a yield of 3.3%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 40.68%.

In other news, Director Kenneth Shropshire sold 2,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total transaction of $153,602.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MC. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Moelis & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Moelis & Company by 101.0% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 422 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in Moelis & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Moelis & Company by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 591 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Moelis & Company in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.33% of the company’s stock.

About Moelis & Company

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

