Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN) Shares Down 5.4%

Molecular Partners AG (NASDAQ:MOLN) shares traded down 5.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $16.77 and last traded at $17.07. 600 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 12,221 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.04.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Molecular Partners in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Molecular Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.88.

Get Molecular Partners alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.75 and its 200 day moving average is $18.31.

Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.00 million. Research analysts expect that Molecular Partners AG will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Molecular Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $4,800,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Molecular Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $5,123,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Molecular Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $1,969,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Molecular Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $3,586,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Molecular Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $1,390,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.06% of the company’s stock.

About Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN)

Molecular Partners AG operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is developing Abicipar, a DARPin therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as for diabetic macular edema; and MP0250 that binds and inhibit vascular endothelial growth factor and hepatocyte growth factor pathways, which restores clinical sensitivity to various standard-of-care therapies in multiple myeloma.

See Also: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Molecular Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molecular Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.