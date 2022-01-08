Monashee Investment Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX)

Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 150,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC owned 0.29% of Synlogic at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Synlogic during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Synlogic in the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its position in Synlogic by 11.7% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 253,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 26,500 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Synlogic by 81.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 68,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 30,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Synlogic in the second quarter worth approximately $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

SYBX stock opened at $2.18 on Friday. Synlogic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $5.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.91. The firm has a market cap of $151.97 million, a PE ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.43.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.29). The business had revenue of $0.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.36) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Synlogic, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on SYBX. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Synlogic from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Synlogic from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Synlogic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Synlogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Synlogic from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synlogic has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.79.

Synlogic Profile

Synlogic, Inc engages in the discovery and development of Synthetic Biotic medicines. It focuses in Phenylketonuria, Enteric Hyperoxaluria, Immuno Oncology solid tumors, inflammatory bowel disease, and vaccines and other inflammatory programs. The company was founded by Jim Collins and Tim Lu on August 28, 2017, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

