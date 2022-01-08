Monashee Investment Management LLC Takes $2.14 Million Position in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,142,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 1,076.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,426,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,779,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135,469 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 77.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,900,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,230 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 13.1% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 10,630,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230,090 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 74.6% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,732,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167,377 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 13.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,493,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,109,000 after acquiring an additional 990,510 shares during the period. 56.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ZI shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. lifted their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.11.

In other news, CEO Henry Schuck sold 929,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $70,628,852.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Kirk Norman Brown sold 17,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total transaction of $1,060,450.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,481,925 shares of company stock worth $1,209,746,381. Insiders own 24.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock opened at $54.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.63. The company has a market cap of $21.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 906.65, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.25. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.86 and a 12-month high of $79.17.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $197.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.77 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 9.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. Analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

