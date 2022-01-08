Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) Stock Position Reduced by Heartland Advisors Inc.

Heartland Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) by 73.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 549,450 shares during the quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment were worth $3,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MNR. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 132,971,100.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,329,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329,711 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 0.9% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 98,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 89.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 5,592 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 6.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 17.5% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MNR. Compass Point cut shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.63.

Shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment stock opened at $20.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.59 and a beta of 0.72. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. has a 1-year low of $16.09 and a 1-year high of $21.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.58. The company has a current ratio of 8.43, a quick ratio of 8.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.33). Monmouth Real Estate Investment had a net margin of 42.69% and a return on equity of 13.70%. As a group, research analysts predict that Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Company Profile

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of real estate. It invests in single tenant, industrial buildings leased to investment-grade tenants on long-term net leases. The company was founded by Eugene W. Landy in 1968 and is headquartered in Holmdel, NJ.

