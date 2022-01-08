Moors & Cabot Inc. Buys Shares of 20,000 The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN)

Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 20,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of The India Fund during the second quarter valued at $44,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in The India Fund in the second quarter valued at $82,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in The India Fund by 53.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,510 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 10,623 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in The India Fund by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 33,648 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 3,061 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of The India Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $124,000. Institutional investors own 19.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IFN opened at $21.84 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.16 and a 200-day moving average of $22.41. The India Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.43 and a 1 year high of $23.78.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This is a positive change from The India Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.72%.

About The India Fund

The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.

