Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $308,000 Holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 1,254.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,225 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,215 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 8.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,789,343 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,460,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495,404 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 2.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,410,555 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,915,686,000 after purchasing an additional 307,132 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 25.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,679,730 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $446,680,000 after purchasing an additional 936,245 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 7.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,093,631 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $259,864,000 after purchasing an additional 153,054 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 5.9% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,862,832 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $231,568,000 after purchasing an additional 103,177 shares during the period. 88.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on EXAS. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Exact Sciences from $144.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Exact Sciences from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James lowered Exact Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Exact Sciences from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.64.

NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $75.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.84. Exact Sciences Co. has a 52-week low of $70.53 and a 52-week high of $159.54.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $456.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.04 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 46.14% and a negative return on equity of 11.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.36) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Exact Sciences Co. will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 16,922 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total value of $1,588,637.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Exact Sciences

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

Recommended Story: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.