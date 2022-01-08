Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $331,000 Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,146 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gruss & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 520.0% in the second quarter. Gruss & Co. LLC now owns 465 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,603,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,937,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 428 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 17.6% during the third quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 1,261 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,142,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total transaction of $166,085,361.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,537.00, for a total value of $3,374,298.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,314 shares of company stock valued at $292,824,570 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,700.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $4,130.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,175.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,174.44.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,251.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 trillion, a P/E ratio of 63.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3,454.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,436.16. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,881.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The company had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $12.37 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

