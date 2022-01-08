Moors & Cabot Inc. Invests $316,000 in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fulcrum Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 155,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 17.9% during the third quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 25.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 811,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,758,000 after buying an additional 49,183 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 18,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,272,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of VOT stock opened at $235.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $253.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $245.28. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $198.89 and a 1 year high of $265.87.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Further Reading: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.