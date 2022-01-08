Moors & Cabot Inc. Purchases New Shares in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI)

Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IQI. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,580,000 after buying an additional 58,234 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 428,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,786,000 after buying an additional 46,128 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 266,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,604,000 after purchasing an additional 41,732 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 275,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,720,000 after purchasing an additional 22,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 158,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 21,667 shares during the last quarter. 14.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:IQI opened at $13.19 on Friday. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $12.41 and a 12-month high of $13.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.46.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be given a $0.0509 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

