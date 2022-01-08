Moors & Cabot Inc. Purchases Shares of 5,080 Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,080 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marietta Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Amedisys by 0.3% during the second quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 28,816 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $7,058,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Amedisys by 6.1% during the third quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,596 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Amedisys by 5.0% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,076 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Amedisys by 3.7% during the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amedisys during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMED. Truist lowered their target price on shares of Amedisys from $255.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Amedisys from $170.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $236.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $244.00 to $221.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amedisys presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.63.

Amedisys stock opened at $148.93 on Friday. Amedisys, Inc. has a one year low of $133.62 and a one year high of $325.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $162.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $190.27. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.70.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $553.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.55 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 24.15% and a net margin of 9.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Amedisys, Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard A. Lechleiter purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $141.25 per share, with a total value of $141,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

