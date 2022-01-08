Morgan Stanley Increases Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Price Target to $39.00

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential downside of 0.79% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SMPL. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Sunday, October 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Simply Good Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.18.
Shares of Simply Good Foods stock opened at $39.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.28 and a 200 day moving average of $37.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.67 and a beta of 1.07. Simply Good Foods has a 1 year low of $26.78 and a 1 year high of $43.17.
In other Simply Good Foods news, CAO Timothy Allen Matthews sold 15,000 shares of Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $599,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert G. Montgomery sold 5,000 shares of Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total transaction of $201,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 441,999 shares of company stock worth $17,384,845. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Simply Good Foods during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 26.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 651.6% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 4,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 5.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods during the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Simply Good Foods
The Simply Good Foods Co is a consumer packaged food and beverage company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins and Quest brands.
