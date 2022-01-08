Morgan Stanley Increases Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Price Target to $39.00

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential downside of 0.79% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SMPL. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Sunday, October 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Simply Good Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.18.

Shares of Simply Good Foods stock opened at $39.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.28 and a 200 day moving average of $37.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.67 and a beta of 1.07. Simply Good Foods has a 1 year low of $26.78 and a 1 year high of $43.17.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $281.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.28 million. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 10.44%. Simply Good Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Simply Good Foods will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Simply Good Foods news, CAO Timothy Allen Matthews sold 15,000 shares of Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $599,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert G. Montgomery sold 5,000 shares of Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total transaction of $201,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 441,999 shares of company stock worth $17,384,845. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Simply Good Foods during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 26.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 651.6% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 4,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 5.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods during the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Co is a consumer packaged food and beverage company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins and Quest brands.

