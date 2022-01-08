Morgan Stanley Lowers bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Price Target to $10.00

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on BLUE. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $22.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $26.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, reduced their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, bluebird bio has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.63.

bluebird bio stock opened at $9.55 on Thursday. bluebird bio has a 12-month low of $8.12 and a 12-month high of $53.68. The stock has a market cap of $669.52 million, a P/E ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.73.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.65) by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $22.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.07 million. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 76.93% and a negative net margin of 1,610.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.94) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that bluebird bio will post -11.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Jessica Whitten sold 2,984 shares of bluebird bio stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total value of $31,152.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLUE. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 3,217.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 4,861.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 3,014 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 130.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,474 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,665 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in bluebird bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in bluebird bio in the 3rd quarter valued at $199,000. 77.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of potential gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its integrated product platform includes gene therapy, cancer immunotherapy and gene editing. Its product pipeline includes Lenti-D, LentiGlobin, BCL11a shRNA, bb2121, and bb21217.

