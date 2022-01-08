Morgan Stanley Lowers Stryker (NYSE:SYK) to Equal Weight

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Stryker (NYSE:SYK) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $305.00 price target on the medical technology company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on SYK. SVB Leerink restated an outperform rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and issued a $301.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stryker from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $286.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Stryker in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $305.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Stryker in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $278.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stryker has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $293.74.

Shares of SYK stock opened at $263.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.13. Stryker has a 1 year low of $220.90 and a 1 year high of $281.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $261.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $264.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.39 billion, a PE ratio of 53.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.00.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.08). Stryker had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Stryker will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.695 per share. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.94%.

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total transaction of $263,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total value of $721,696.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,408,440 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,272,353,000 after acquiring an additional 3,780,982 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 113.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,241,051 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $603,739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,087 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,204,161 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,383,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,957 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,861,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,760,229 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,573,990,000 after acquiring an additional 415,448 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

